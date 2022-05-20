Three Charolais bulls reached the equal top price in the 33rd Annual Rosedale Charolais sale.
In the sale breakdown, 54 of 55 two-year-old Charolais bulls sold to a top of $22,000 three times, and averages $12,555, 2 of 2 yearling Charolais bulls sold to $16,000 and averaged $14,500. In the composite bulls, 20 of 20 Charolais Angus bulls sold to $16,000 and averages $9350, and 9 of 9 Charolais Shorthorn bulls sold to $20,000 and averaged, $13,000.
Advertisement
Entering the ring as the first bull on offer for the day was two-year-old Rosedale Raphael, a 772 kilograms, red factor son of Rosedale Maverick.
After creating a bidding frenzy both online and in the room, Rafael reached the top price of $22,000, sold to Minnie-vale Charolais, Neville.
The homozygous polled, grandson of Harvie High Times, was in the top 10 per cent for 200, 400, and 600 day weights, as well as milk. He had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 123 centimeters, an intramuscular fat (IMF) of 5.3 pc, and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
Related reading:
Just seven lots later, the $22,000 top price was achieved again, this time for Rosedale Rodrigo, who was purchased by CJ and KA Andrews, Tottenham.
The two-year-old son of Rosedale Maverick weighed 744kg, had an EMA of 118cm, IMF of 5.4pc, and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
'Rodrigo' was another high growth bull being in the top 10pc for 400 and 600 day weights and milk, as well as the top 20pc for 200 day weight and IMF.
CJ and KA Andrews turned their purchases in to a top priced buying streak, paying $22,000 once again for Rosedale Raider, another red factor two-year-old.
The homozygous polled, Airlie Kowtow son weighed 754kg, had an EMA of 117cm, IMF of 4.8, and a scrotal of 40cm.
Similarly to the Andrews previous purchase, Raider had terrific weights being in the top 5pc for 600 days and the top 10pc for 200 and 400 day weights. He was also in the top 15pc for IMF.
In the composite bulls, Rosedale BXR73, sold to $16,000, making him the top price for the Charolais Angus draft. The black DSK Mitch M44 son was purchased by S Kelly, Stuart Town.
Weighing in at 732kg, he had an EMA of 100, IMF of 6.3, and scrotal of 41cm.
In the Charolais Shorthorn group, Rosedale XBR602, reached the top price of $20,000, purchased by Monte Carlo, Stuart Town.
This son of Rosedale Klyd was one of the heaviest bulls in the sale weighing 810kg. He had an EMA of 116, IMF of 4.9pc and a scrotal of 42cm.
Rosedale principal James Milner said he was very happy with the direction the bulls were going in, focusing heavily on carcase quality.
"We are very pleased with the strength of our commercial support," he said.
Advertisement
"It was a consistent line of bulls and that is probably why is was pretty strong all the way through."
In terms of online activity, there were 175 logins through AuctionsPlus during the sale with 18 lots purchased on the platform.
The volume buyer for the sale was also on AuctionsPlus, with Daniel Twist, Mungallala, Qld, purchasing five bulls to a top of $14,000 for Rosedale Ronan, and an average of $11,600.
Todd Clements from Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst, said it was the best line up of bulls he had seen presented in the past 10 years.
"It is a great result for the family, it wasn't an extreme top price but it was a very strong average"
Elders Bathurst's Andrew Bickford agreed that the lineup was strong and consistent.
Advertisement
"There was a really solid buying gallery of repeat and new clientele, and the bulls sold to a very solid market"
The sale was conducted by Elders and Bowe and Livermore, Bathurst, with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley. It was also interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.