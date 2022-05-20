In the sale breakdown, 54 of 55 two-year-old Charolais bulls sold to a top of $22,000 three times, and averages $12,555, 2 of 2 yearling Charolais bulls sold to $16,000 and averaged $14,500. In the composite bulls, 20 of 20 Charolais Angus bulls sold to $16,000 and averages $9350, and 9 of 9 Charolais Shorthorn bulls sold to $20,000 and averaged, $13,000.