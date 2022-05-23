Health is one of the biggest issues facing rural and regional NSW as highlighted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and regional health inquiry.
To make sure the bush is heard, The Land wants to put pressure on governments to follow through on key findings so they deliver to regional and rural NSW. The Land wants to know what matters most to our readers on this important issue.
What is the biggest rural health concern in your region? How far do you have to travel for medical services? Do you have a GP in your town?
These are things we want to know so we can make sure your voice is heard through print and online campaign news stories.
You can help us by completing our short five-minute survey.
