WHITEFACE breeders have the chance to secure some of the country's best Poll Hereford genetics in the 61st annual Herefords Australia National Show and Sale at Dubbo next month.
The one-day event, held on Tuesday, June 7, features 58 bulls and 14 females from 16 NSW and Queensland studs.
Sale organisers are pleased with this year's numbers, given the recent difficult years with both drought and the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the sale.
Sale committee chairman Andrew Rayner said this year's catalogue included a diverse range of genetics, and three new vendors - Eclipse, Valley View and Viewfield Hereford studs - in the sale's biggest line-up in recent years.
"We have double the numbers of last year's sale and it's the only national sale to have grown in numbers," Mr Rayner said.
"Overall, it's a good quality catalogue, with some fantastic bulls, including some from the new vendors.
"We've attracted a younger generation than what we've had in previous years and in doing so they're bringing the best of what they've got to build a name for themselves.
"The next generation is doing a lot around performance recording, so they'll have a lot of EBVs for their bulls."
Among the bulls on offer are the Sydney Royal Easter Show supreme exhibit and grand and senior champion bull (Llandillo Ready Ready R057) and reserve champion senior bull (Llandillo Thunder R075), along with bulls that have won broad ribbons at regional shows.
The Dubbo multi-vendor sale is known for its high quality, and it's been a good starting point for many of the breed's well-recognised studs.
"It's been a massive stepping stone, with all of the bigger Poll Hereford studs starting at Dubbo before moving to their own on-property sales," Mr Rayner said.
"Hopefully we can see a rebuilding of that with these younger vendors.
"Gundongs and The Ranch have been there since day one, and we would like to see more support from some of the bigger studs, but other breeds struggle to support one multi-vendor sale and we're running three (Wodonga national, Dubbo national and Glen Innes).
Organisers are hoping to repeat the success from last year, when 25 bulls sold to a record average of $11,042, and nine females reached a high of $20,000 and averaged $7111. The top price of $27,000 was paid for The Ranch Qualifier Q033, bred by Greg and Del Rees of The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley, who went to long-time sale supporters, the Crowley family of Tycolah Poll Herefords, Cobbadah.
The top female was the senior and grand champion female, Grathlyn Chance P061 from the Rayner family, Grathyln, Mudgee. She was purchased by Tarcombe Herefords, Ruffy, Victoria.
The event begins with the show at 8am, with all bulls and females to be judged by Devon Court Herefords stud principal Tom Nixon.
The sale kicks off at 1pm, with bidding available in person and online via AuctionsPlus.
This year's sale vendors are Armada, Benell, Calloway, Doodle Cooma, Eclipse, Grathlyn, Gundongs, Ironbark Glen, Ivybank, JTR, Llandillo, MNS, Supple, The Ranch, Valley View and Viewfield.
