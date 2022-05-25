THE country's best Shorthorn genetics are available in the 62nd JBS Thousand Guineas Shorthorn National Show and Sale at Dubbo, in the largest offering of Shorthorn genetics in Australia.
The sale catalogue for the July 14 and 15 event includes 75 led bulls, 20 unled bulls, 15 heifers and six embryo and semen packages.
Sale committee president Ian Lambell said this year's line-up, which includes genetics from 28 studs in NSW and Victoria, was one of the best in recent years.
"This sale sets the benchmark with the top livestock in the Shorthorn breed," Mr Lambell said.
"A lot of the best Shorthorn studs in Australia started here and we still have some of the bigger studs, who now run their own on-property sales, supporting the sale because they know how important it is. They come here to see the best genetics in the country in one place."
The Williams family of Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo, had the top-priced bull in reserve senior champion bull Polldale Quantum Q17, who was purchased by the Falls family of Malton Shorthorns, Finley. Polldale stud also sold the $34,000 bull Polldale Quarterback Q23 to Quantum's underbidders Cortina Pastoral, Lucindale, South Australia.
The 15 females hit a high of $8500 twice to record an average of $5133.
The 2022 event kicks off with the show on Tuesday, June 14, beginning at 11am with the unled bulls, followed by the led females and led bulls.
Results from the show, to be judged by Victorian stud producer Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Tennyson, will be made available to buyers prior to the sale on Wednesday, June 15.
The sale will begin with bulls, then the females, and bidding is available in person or online via Elite Livestock Auctions.
The 2022 sale vendors are AJM, Blackjack, Roly Park, Kamilaroi, Caskieben, Kingsley Vale, Cooper, Eloora, Nagol Park, Fort Hood, Tatalia, Moombi, Royalla, Leeds, Malleevale, Marrington, Nabiac, KO, Ronelle Park, Eselar Park, Sprys, Tarraganda, Kilkee, Glengyron,Trojon, Williams Cattle Co, Polldale and Yanco.
