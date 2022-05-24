The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Click go the shears as interstate shearers fill huge void

John Ellicott
By John Ellicott
May 24 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why wouldn't you be a shearer or a shed hand ? Look what you get just for afternoon tea at Bangate Station woolshed near Goodooga.

An influx of interstate shearers for late autumn and winter has helped fill a shearer shortage in NSW - but the end of the year will be problematic for contract staff.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ellicott

John Ellicott

senior journalist

journalist and author

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.