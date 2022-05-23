The Land
Chinese woollen mills start to crank up

By Elders Wool
May 23 2022 - 8:00am
Neither the export fraternity nor the overseas buyers are looking to book large quantities, but both are equally keen to keep the wheels turning and desperately hope that containers will get loaded and shipped more quickly than has been the case for the past two months.

A very solid market across Australia last week saw the Eastern Market Indicator rise by seven cents in local currency terms and 10 US cents, although all fine Merino types were 20 to 30c dearer in Sydney, and up to 50c dearer in the west.

