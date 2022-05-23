As the state's north coast braces for more wet weather, the NSW government has today announced financial support for school communities.
Schools impacted by major flooding events in the Northern Rivers will have access to up to $1000 for teachers and $500 for students to replace education materials.
Advertisement
Non-teaching school staff are also eligible for grants of up to $500.
The funding is part of the $67 million Education Flood Recovery Package with targeted support for public school teachers and students in the Lismore, Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Richmond Valley, Clarence Valley and Tweed local government areas.
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said families could use the student support for school-related expenses such as uniforms, books, pencils, lunch boxes or excursions.
"For teachers, these funds can be used to continue replacing learning resources, supplies and educational materials," Ms Mitchell said.
The financial support for staff will be available until June 30, 2022, while families will be able to access their funds through the remainder of the 2022 and 2023 school years.
Work is continuing to repair and rebuild the physical infrastructure at 21 schools significantly impacted by the floods.
Meanwhile Lismore residents are being warned they could be hit with more floods as rain continues in northern NSW.
The region has already endured repeated severe flooding in recent months and the Bureau of Meteorology is warning more could be on the way after rain over the weekend.
Minor flood warnings are in place for Wilsons River in Lismore and Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbin.
Rain is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week.
"There's a chance we could see higher rainfall totals in parts around the coastal fringe and that's going to be particularly as they go across Tuesday, as well as Thursday and Friday," the bureau's senior meteorologist Jordan Notara told AAP.
He said soils in the Northern Rivers region and the northeast of the state remained heavily saturated and had not dried from the deluge of a record-breaking soggy summer, increasing the chances of flash flooding.
Some areas had already had their May average rainfall fall over the past few days, the weather bureau said.
More than 50mm of rain fell in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday in multiple areas of northern NSW, including Lismore and Mullumbimby.
More than 100mm was recorded in the Tweed region at Kingscliff.
with Australian Associated Press
Advertisement
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.