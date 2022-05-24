Rachael Pritchard from Murringo was one of the dual Peter Westblade Scholars for 2021, and during the 2022 Sydney Royal Show she reflected upon the amazing experiences she has been fortunate enough to be a part of.
The networking and opportunities to be mentored by leading Merino breeders is only one facet of the scholarship.
Advertisement
Ms Pritchard recognised the Peter Westblade Scholarship as a wonderful opportunity for young people to be introduced to the wider Australian wool industry, with the aim of a worthwhile and satisfying career.
"I have got so much out of the scholarship," she said.
"I've had the opportunity to meet with some the best people in the sheep and wool industry.
"It has been amazing and I'm still getting guidance which is something I really appreciate."
Ms Pitchard said the scholarship opens doors which would not normally be available to a young person with ambitions for a career in the wool industry.
"I have been to so many places which I wouldn't have been able to if not for the scholarship," she said.
"I love sheep and I love the wool industry and I was encouraged to enter."
Ms Pritchard said the Peter Westblade Scholarship allowed her to be around the people in the wool industry who recognised her passion for wool and encouraged her interest.
"They were able to guide me in the direction I wanted to go," she said.
Prior to be awarded the scholarship, Ms Pritchard had been shearing for her family, and she admits to be still learning the skills necessary to make it easy.
"I love it," she said.
"Its not really that difficult - I have been the shearing school at Dubbo and I learnt to put my feet in the right position which has made it easier for me."
Ms Pritchard said shearing should be seen as gender or size specific.
"It's hard work but once you are taught the basic skills and you work at it and learn the correct techniques it becomes easy," she said.
She has started in the stud stock department as a sheep specialist with Elders and based in Young.
"I think being a scholar helped but they also saw my passion for the industry," she said.
"And if you have that passion and enjoy what you do, good things will come for you.
Advertisement
"Work hard and make yourself known and that has been a big part of being involved with the scholarship."
Within the Elders stud stock team, Ms Pritchard is being mentored by Paul Jameson, Scott Thrift, Nick McNamara, Nick Hannaford, Steve Ridley and Craig Pearsall.
"I get a lot of support, and they have a lot of experience so it is a fantastic opportunity to learn from them" she said.
"The Peter Westblade Scholarship is wonderful opportunity for any young person so get in and have a go."
The Peter Westblade Scholarship ball is taking place in Wagga Wagga, on Saturday 28th May at the RSL Club.
Advertisement
This years change of format is in honour of an important milestone, as it celebrates ten years since awarding the first Peter Westblade Scholarship.
The 2022 Scholars will be announced during the night.
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.