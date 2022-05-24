A pair of neighbours have decided to sell their northern NSW properties at the same time, offering buyers a chance to bring them together and create a new 463-hectare holding.
The 308ha Eden Hope and 155ha Joey adjoin each other at Delungra, 32 kilometres from Inverell.
Advertisement
The only complication is that while Eden Hope goes to auction on June 15, Joey is on the market now for $1.65 million.
Elders Inverell agent Jamie Pay said each worked as a standalone property but the vendors were willing to work with buyers keen to aggregate the two.
"We might get a sale prior, that's also an option if a buyer wants to come and secure both properties before the auction," she said.
Ms Pay offered a price guide of $2400-$2500 an acre for Eden Hope.
Eden Hope is a mixed property suited to sheep, cattle, farming and fodder production.
Its gentle undulations run down to creek flats with fertile black and chocolate basalt soils. About 121ha is contoured cultivation, with open grazing and pockets of shade and shelter timber along the creek.
Improvements include a generator-powered two-stand shearing shed with wool storage area and steel sheep yards.
The neighbouring Joey, with its undulating black basalt soils, made for an ideal farming or fattening block, Ms Pay said.
About 129ha of the 155ha block is contoured cultivation country which was sown down to barley and oats in 2020. Since then, 65ha has been sown to perennial summer pasture including Katambora rhodes, purple pigeon grass, green panic, Premier digit and L70 lucerne.
Joey has a new bore, creek frontage with a spring-fed hole and five dams. There's a large hay shed, new storage shed, two 30 tonne silos, and steel cattle yards with a crush and loading ramp.
The pair have a 775-millimetre average annual rainfall and are close to several large feedlots, a major beef processing plant and the Inverell Livestock Exchange.
Contact Elders Inverell agent Jamie Pay on 0400 183 714.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.