Conditions closer to home here in Australia remain very wet, and while there is more money in mud than dust it is slowing new crop sowing pace in NSW. While the cereal sowing window is still wide open, the ideal canola seeding window has closed, which has created a tough decision for those growers yet to complete their canola programs on whether to take the risk to late sow remaining allocated acres. Should some intended canola acres not go in the ground, the next question will be what's the next step to best use the unsown arable area. New crop wheat values are still at historically high deciles and with lower input costs than canola, wheat could possibly be an alternative. Barley is also an alternative, and while over the past 18 months barley hasn't seen the exact same highs as wheat, attractive new crop malt premiums are starting to become visible in the marketplace.