Grain growers need to decide on late canola programs

By Alistair Murphy, Awb
May 24 2022 - 9:00pm
DECISIONS, DECISIONS: While the cereal sowing window is still wide open, the ideal canola seeding window has closed, which has created a tough decision for those growers yet to complete their canola programs on whether to take the risk to late sow remaining allocated acres.

International wheat futures have consolidated this week after rallying last week on the back of India's decision to abruptly ban exports.

