CWA column

By Joy Beames
May 26 2022 - 8:00pm
Bombala MultiPurpose Service has an emergency department, acute beds and 10 residential beds, along with Community Health Services.

As political commentators and parties reflect on the outcomes of Saturday's election and the message that the Australians were communicating in the choices they made, I am emboldened by the recognition that issues focused on the safety, equity and respect of women and the need to do better are highlighted but dismayed that health care, an issue that was low down on the talking points throughout the campaign, is again absent from discussion.

