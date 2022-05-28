View + 12 Photos Best pics from the Batlow CiderFest. All pictures by Van Der Photography

Thousands lined Batlow's main street last weekend to sip cider and take in the street carnival atmosphere of the annual CiderFest.

It was perfect autumn weather for the decade-old event and in spite of an election day, and lingering COVID-19 fears, around 3500 people from across the region and beyond turned out over the two days.

"This year it was back on Pioneer street, so it really did have that street party vibe," said Event manager Karly Fynn.

There were 12 cideries keeping event-goers watered and with the help of a grant from the NSW Government's Regional Event Acceleration Fund, event organisers were able to up the ante this year with roving performers deployed to keep revellers entertained.

OomPah group The Brumesters roamed the street bringing a big beer fest atmosphere, alongside Canberra's Clockwork circus, a troupe of lively steampunk circus performers.

There were also food demonstrations from celebrity cook Jane de Graaff and cider tasting masterclasses from Briony Liebich of Flavour Logic.

"It was a beautiful autumn day, everyone who was in attendance had a fantastic time, they were also a fantastic crowd," said Mrs Fynn.

And as the region rebuilds in the wake of the Dunns road fire and COVID-19, Mrs Fynn said CiderFest is more important than ever.

"I think it's extremely important ... it's really important to get people back into that region, spending money, staying in town and really boosting and providing economic benefit to the area," she said.

"It had a really great vibe, everyone was smiling, everyone was having fun, the sun was out, the trees lining the street had beautiful autumn colours, it was fabulous fun."