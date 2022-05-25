Nominations for the 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award will close in less than two weeks.
The news from Landcare Australia follows the cut-off date being extended to June 5 due to catastrophic flooding in Queensland and NSW.
Currently celebrating its 10th anniversary, the prestigious national award celebrates Landcare and recognises individual excellence in sustainable agriculture.
Numerous nominations have been put forward for Landcare champions who inspire others through their involvement in their local Landcare group and community - and Landcare Australia hopes for even more.
The winner will be awarded a prize package to the value of $50,000 for further development of their knowledge and skills in sustainable land management to enable an even stronger contribution to Landcare.
The 2018 winner, trailblazing biodynamic farmer and grazier Charlie Arnott, Boorowa, NSW, used his prize money to launch his highly successful podcast "The Regenerative Journey".
The podcast was subsequently shortlisted in the Best Interview category for the 2020 Australian Podcast Awards.
"I've always wanted to be able to spread the message about the importance of partnering with nature and encourage others to discover the benefits of regenerative farming principles and practices. The Bob Hawke Landcare Award gave me the means to just that," Mr Arnott said.
"Australian farmers are global innovators in agricultural sustainability, and The Regenerative Journey has helped us share their insights with a global audience. We have listeners tuning in from the USA, Europe and even South America."
Landcare Australia chief executive Shane Norrish said Mr Arnott was a good example of how the prize could help winners spread the message about the importance of Landcare and support Australia's flourishing sustainable farming movement.
"The Bob Hawke Landcare Award provides an opportunity for Australia's Landcare leaders to not only be recognised for their amazing achievements, but also be supported to continue their hard work," Dr Norrish said.
"What Charlie has accomplished with The Regenerative Journey showcases how the award can support winners to expand their work and deliver an even stronger contribution to Landcare.
"With nominations for the award rolling in, I am excited that we will be announcing this year's winner at the National Landcare Awards and to see how the Bob Hawke Landcare Award can help build on their success."
To be eligible for the award, a nominee must be an individual who is actively involved in Landcare, natural resource management and sustainable agriculture. Nominations close on June 5.
