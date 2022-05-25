The Land

$50,000 prize up for grabs for this year's Bob Hawke Landcare champion

May 25 2022 - 9:00am
PAST WINNER: The 2018 winner, trailblazing biodynamic farmer and grazier Charlie Arnott, Boorowa, NSW, used his prize money to launch his highly successful podcast The Regenerative Journey.

Nominations for the 2022 Bob Hawke Landcare Award will close in less than two weeks.

