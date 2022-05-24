The Land
Tookawhile Charolais gets the judge's nod during Casino Beef Week led steer competition

By Jamie Brown
Updated May 31 2022 - 11:09pm, first published 11:00pm
The Nicolls family's stud Tookawhile Charolais, Rukenvale via Kyogle, claimed title of champion led steer and winning carcase, as judged under the Meat Standards Australia rules during Casino Beef Week.

Jamie Brown

