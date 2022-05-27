NSW State Sheep Show day one results

The 149th annual NSW State Sheep Show was held at the Dubbo Show today with some 268 exhibits taking to the mat representing seven breeds during day one of the event.

Judging continues tomorrow for the Merino feature breed, Suffolks, Corriedales and Border Leicester rams.

AUSTRALIAN WHITES

Judge: Jason Barker, Timor Australian Whites, Parkes.

No. of exhibits: 33

Champion ram: Tattykeel 210184 exhibited by Tattykeel Australian White stud, Black Springs.

Reserve champion ram: Tattykeel 210264 exhibited by Tattykeel Australian White stud, Black Springs.

Champion ewe: Tattykeel 210244 exhibited by Tattykeel Australian White stud, Black Springs.

Reserve champion ewe: Deep Creek 210028 exhibited by Deep Creek Australian White stud, Oberon.



Most successful exhibitor: Tattykeel Australian White stud, Black Springs.



BORDER LEICESTER



(NOTE: judging of the rams continues May 28)

Judge: Ian Baker, Clydebank, Vic.

No. of exhibits: 55 ewes (eight exhibitors)

Junior champion ewe: Talbragar tag 86 exhibited by Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.

Reserve junior champion ewe: Tara tag 115 exhibited by Tara Border Leicester stud, Rockley.

Grand champion ewe: Talbragar tag 86 exhibited by Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.

Reserve champion ewe: Wattle Farm tag 500 (wooly ewe) exhibited by Wattle Farm Border Leicester stud, Temora.

POLL DORSET

Judge: Daryl Dixon, Ashbank Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks, Dubbo.

No. of exhibits: 31 (four exhibitors)

Champion ram: Tattykeel 210113 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs.

Reserve champion ram: Tattykeel 210018 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs.

Champion ewe: Tattykeel 210131 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs.

Reserve champion ewe: Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs.

Group of one ram, two ewes: Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs.

Group of three rams: Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs.

Supreme exhibit: Tattykeel 210113 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs.

Most successful exhibitor: Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Black Springs.

TEXEL

Judge: Ian Cameron, Narromine.

No. of exhibits: six (one exhibitor)

Champion ram: Tara tag 118 exhibited by Tara Texel stud, Rockley.



Champion ewe: Tara tag 104 exhibited by Tara Texel stud, Rockley.

Reserve champion ewe: Tara tag 050 exhibited by Tara Texel stud, Rockley.



WHITE DORPER

Judge: Murray Connan, Cumnock.

No. of exhibits: 35 (three exhibitors)

Junior champion ram: Belowrie 21083 exhibited by Belowrie White Dorpers, Dubbo.



Reserve junior champion ram: Nomuula 210114 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi..



Senior champion ram: Nomuula 20057 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.

Reserve senior champion ram: Kaya 200482 exhibited by Belowrie White Dorpers, Dubbo.

Grand champion ram: Nomuula 20057 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.



Junior champion ewe: Nomuula 210084 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.

Reserve junior champion ewe: Quebar 64 exhibited by Quebar White Dorpers, Nundle.

Senior champion ewe: Nomuula 180148 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.

Reserve senior champion ewe: Nomuula 200024 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.

Grand champion ewe: Nomuula 210084 exhibited by Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.



Group one ram, two ewes: Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.

Most successful exhibitor: Nomuula Dorpers and White Dorpers, Moonbi.

WHITE SUFFOLK

Judge: Doug Doppler, Derrinallum, Vic.



No. of exhibits: 92 (seven exhibitors)

Champion ram: Rocdell tag 71 exhibited by Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.

Reserve champion ram: Rocdell tag 13 exhibited by Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.

Champion ewe: Rocdell tag 3 exhibited by Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.



Reserve champion ewe: Rocdell tag 4 exhibited by Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.

Supreme exhibit: Rocdell tag 71 exhibited by Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.

Best White Suffolk head: Avoca tag 54 exhibited by Avoca White Suffolk stud, Gulgong.

Group one ram, two ewes: Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.

Keith McIntosh Memorial Shield (sire's progeny group): Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.

Most successful exhibitor: Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.

WILTIPOLL

Judge: Ian Cameron, Narromine.

No. of exhibits: 16 (two exhibitors)

Champion ram: Westmoreland tag 365 exhibited by Westmoreland Wiltipoll stud, Wiseman's Creek.

Reserve champion ram: Westmoreland tag 360 exhibited by Westmoreland Wiltipoll stud, Wiseman's Creek.

Champion ewe: Reavesdale tag 777 exhibited by Reavesdale Wiltipoll stud, Murringo.

Reserve champion ewe: Westmoreland tag 359 exhibited by Westmoreland Wiltipoll stud, Wiseman's Creek.



Most successful exhibitor: Westmoreland Wiltipoll stud, Wiseman's Creek.

Full breed reports to follow.



Full feature report on the 2022 NSW State Sheep Show in next week's The Land newspaper.

