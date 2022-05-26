The Land
Home/Beef

Angus cows and calves to $5050 at Scone sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:44am, first published May 26 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cows and calves offered by Waverley Station, Gundy sold for $5050 and topped the 2022 Hunter Valley Angus Breeders (HVAB) sale on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.