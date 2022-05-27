The Land

No flood report or EIS but business group says build Inland Rail immediately

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
May 27 2022
A Toowoomba business group says construction of Inland Rail should start immediately, despite a long awaited flood report not being publicly released and the EIS process not being complete.

TOOWOOMBA's influential business body TSBE has made the stunning claim a study by world leading flood specialists has found Inland Rail plan's - including those for the controversial Condamine River floodplain - are "in line with industry best practice".

