"Gosh they are quite", was the comment heard often around the pens as potential buyers inspected the 39 females and 29 bulls the Baldry family offered during their 19th annual Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckviegh sale at Illabo today.
There was a one hundred percent clearance.
A top price of $22,000 was recorded for the bull offering with an average price of $11,137, while $15,000 was the top price in the female catalogue for an average price of $7460.
The sale result which saw the average price for bulls sold nearly double that of last year's sale was very pleasing for the Baldry family, and Carl Baldry was 'ecstatic' with the keen demand for their cattle.
His father Ian was 'very happy' with the result also.
"It was an exceptional sale, and it makes worthwhile all the hard work we put into the cattle during the past twelve months.
"You never know how a sale we go but we had strong support from our loyal clients which was very much appreciated."
The top priced bull, Tennysonvale Rielly (PP), a 20 month-old son of Callendale Jasper (P), and is South Australian bound.
Weighing 700kg, he had an EMA of 118sqcm, 38cm Scrotal, 8mm Fat P8, 6mm Rib Fat, and 4.4pc IMF.
The top priced female Tennysonvale Razell (PP), a 20 month-old daughter of Callendale Jasper (P) is off to Queensland.
She was described as a 'divine heifer ... a homozygous poll and encapsulates everything that Tennysonvale stands for with great depth of body, ease of movement and homozygous poll."
The Baldry family were also please to be able to offer a selection of heifers on behalf of Warrowie Simmentals and Milky Way Simmentals.
The sale was settled by Elders, Wagga Wagga, with Lincoln McKinlay holding the gavel and was supported by AuctionsPlus and Elite Livestock Auctions.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
