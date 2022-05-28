View + 28 Photos Photos by Hannah Powe & Kate Loudon

Day two of the 149th annual NSW State Sheep Show and the Dubbo Show today welcomed 268 head of sheep from four breeds to the mat.

Breeds shown included Merinos (feature breed), Border Leicester rams, Corriedales and Suffolks.

MERINOS (FEATURE BREED)

Judge: Avalon McGrath, Hollow Mount Merinos, Bigga.

No. of exhibits: 50 (six exhibitors)



Champion superfine wool August-shorn ram: Bocoble 293 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Champion superfine wool August-shorn ewe: Bocoble 36 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.



Champion fine wool August-shorn ram: Bocoble 192 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.



Champion medium/strong wool August-shorn ram: Towonga 2286 exhibited by Towonga Merino stud, Peak Hill.



Champion August-shorn ram: Bocoble 192 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Champion August-shorn ewe: Bocoble 36 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.



Champion March-shorn ram: Roseville Park 20-0085 exhibited by Roseville Park Merino stud, Dubbo.



Reserve champion March-shorn ram: Bocoble 208 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.



Champion March-shorn ewe: Roseville Park 21-0040 exhibited by Roseville Park Merino stud, Dubbo.

Reserve champion March-shorn ewe: Bocoble 323 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.



Grass fed champion ram: Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Reserve grass fed champion ram: Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Champion horned Merino ram: Towonga 2586 exhibited by Towonga Merino stud, Peak Hill.

Champion Poll Merino ewe: Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Grand champion ram: Bocoble 192 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Reserve grand champion ram: Roseville Park 20-0085 exhibited by Roseville Park Merino stud, Dubbo.

Grand champion ewe: Bocoble 36 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Reserve grand champion ewe: Roseville Park 21-0040 exhibited by Roseville Park Merinos, Dubbo.

Supreme exhibit: Bocoble 36 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Group of one ram, two ewes: Roseville Park Meino stud, Dubbo.

Most successful exhibitor: Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

BORDER LEICESTER



Judge: Ian Baker, Clydebank, Vic.

No. of exhibits: 72 rams (eight exhibitors) - 127 total

Junior champion ram: Talbragar tag 55 exhibited by Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.

Reserve junior champion ram: Talbragar tag 128 exhibited by Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.

Grand champion ram: Talbragar tag 55 exhibited by Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.

Reserve grand champion ram: Talkook 2002142 (woolly ram) exhibited by Talkook Border Leicester stud, Crookwell.

Junior champion ewe: Talbragar tag 86 exhibited by Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.

Reserve junior champion ewe: Tara tag 115 exhibited by Tara Border Leicester stud, Rockley.

Grand champion ewe: Talbragar tag 86 exhibited by Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.

Reserve champion ewe: Wattle Farm tag 500 (woolly ewe) exhibited by Wattle Farm Border Leicester stud, Temora.

Supreme exhibit: Talbragar tag 55 exhibited by Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.

Group of one ram, two ewes (milk tooth, woolly): North South Border Leicester stud, Young.

Group of one ram, two ewes (milk tooth, shorn): Tara Border Leicester stud, Rockley.



Group of one ram, two ewes (milk tooth, shorn after May 1): Lynwood Border Leicester stud, Wellington.



Group of four, one ram and one ewe milk tooth, one ram and one ewe over one years old: Talkook Border Leicester stud, Crookwell.

Best Border Leicester head: Talkook tag 70 exhibited by Talkook Border Leicester stud, Crookwell.

Most successful exhibitor: Talbragar Border Leicester stud, Dunedoo.



CORRIEDALE

Judge: Kate Meuthen, Tuerong Valley, Vic, and (associate) Tom Anderson, Yass.



No. of exhibits: 48 (five exhibitors)

Champion shorn Corriedale ram: Badgally tag 2103 exhibited by Badgally Corriedale stud / St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.

Reserve champion shorn Corriedale ram: Glen Esk tag 16 exhibited by Glen Esk Corriedale stud, Rydal.



Champion woolly Corriedale ram: Boolina tag 16 exhibited by Boolina Corriedale stud, Bathurst.

Reserve woolly champion ram: Badgally tag 2008 exhibited by Badgally Corriedale stud / St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.



Grand champion ram: Boolina tag 16 exhibited by Boolina Corriedale stud, Bathurst.

Reserve grand champion ram: Badgally tag 2008 exhibited by Badgally Corriedale stud / St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.

Champion shorn Corriedale ewe: Badgally tag 2111 exhibited by Badgally Corriedale stud / St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.

Reserve champion shorn Corriedale ewe: Glen Esk tag 49 exhibited by Glen Esk Corriedale stud, Rydal.

Champion woolly Corriedale ewe: Boolina tag 7 exhibited by Boolina Corriedale stud, Bathurst.

Reserve woolly champion ewe: Badgally tag 1912 exhibited by Badgally Corriedale stud / St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.

Grand champion ewe: Boolina tag 7 exhibited by Boolina Corriedale stud, Bathurst.



Supreme exhibit: Boolina tag 16 exhibited by Boolina Corriedale stud, Bathurst.



Group of one ram, two ewes (milk tooth): Badgally Corriedale stud / St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.

Pair of two ewes: Boolina Corriedale stud, Bathurst.

Best Corriedale head: Badgally Corriedale stud / St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.

SUFFOLK

Judge: Paul Routley, Almondvale White Suffolks, Urana.

No. of exhibits: 98 (12 exhibitors)

Champion ram: Mountain Valley 21-20 exhibited by Mountain Valley Suffolk stud, Coolatai.

Reserve champion ram: Bowen 210020 exhibited by Bowen Suffolks, Millthorpe.

Champion ewe: Closeup 39/21 exhibited by Closeup Suffolk stud, Finley.

Reserve champion ewe: Closeup 49/21 exhibited by Closeup Suffolk stud, Finley.

Supreme exhibit: Closeup 39/21 exhibited by Closeup Suffolk stud, Finley.

Best Suffolk head: Closeup 49/21 exhibited by Closeup Suffolk stud, Finley.



Group of one ram, two ewes (milk tooth): Mountain Valley Suffolk stud, Coolatai.

Group of one ram, two ewes (two tooth and over): Cheval Park Suffolk stud, Taralga.

Most successful exhibitor: Closeup Suffolk stud, Finley.

Most successful novice exhibitor: Peel High School, Tamworth.



Student Suffolk Stockman award: Alanah Daniels, year 12, Peel High School, Tamworth.



Full breed reports to follow.



Full feature report on the 2022 NSW State Sheep Show in next week's The Land newspaper.