Engaging with community, engaging with customers, engaging with the land

The team at Engage Ag.

When we catch up with Michael Cook from Engage Ag in Toowoomba, he is on the way to see a customer and heading into a "bit of weather".



Michael is a fair way from home base but he doesn't seem to mind. Quite the opposite, in fact.

"We have fantastic customers," he says.

"When they're in need, you go the extra mile and don't even stop to think about it."

It's a refreshing approach in an industry that is becoming ever more concentrated and corporatised.

The team at Engage Ag are tractor and machinery specialists, not simply offering sales and a handshake, but a whole-of-life philosophy based on traditional principles like personalised service and genuine understanding of customer need.

"I love helping people," says Michael.

"It's a great feeling when someone comes in and asks for advice and how to proceed.

"Our customers know they can come and talk directly with me, go through their needs and arrive at the right decision. It's the same for the rest of the team.

"We belong to a hugely important industry - agriculture feeds the nation and we're a part of that.

"A small part, sure, but it feels nice, and we reckon our product knowledge and diagnostic abilities are second to none.

"The brand or age of the tractor or machine doesn't matter - our guys will nail it."

As an example of that knowledge, Michael mentions Stephen Sheedy, the latest addition to Engage Ag's sales staff.

Stephen a qualified mechanic, moved into parts and has now made the progression into matching a make and model with customer profile.

"Stephen has been around machinery and the industry for many years," says Michael.

"He'll be fantastic on the tractor side of the business and as far as machinery is concerned, he's a specialist."

When questioned about the supply chain issues that are dominating industry conversation, Michael acknowledges it's sector-wide but expresses optimism, given the likes of Deutz-Fahr is ahead of other manufacturers regarding supply.

He also says that this year there is more activity around grass cutting and tillage, and the machinery options Engage Ag offers - such as slashers, mulchers and hay balers - are on hand.

"Maschio Gaspardo, Howard and Aitchison are really strong brands for us, while on the hay side we have the flagship McHale products, the V8940 baler and the Orbital wrapper.

"The other impressive machine we offer is the Vicon mower conditioner.

"We've got the complete range of gear and it's about what fits someone's needs.

"That is crucial. Have we done our best to understand that and provided the right advice? And then followed it up with the best service? Those elements are what drive our approach."

Michael and his co-director, Sam Borchardt, own and operate Engage Ag. They are both sons of farmers, born and raised locally.

With 13 staff, four service vehicles and expert mechanics, Engage looks after farmers and contractors throughout South East Queensland, the Darling Downs and Western Downs.