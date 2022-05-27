A series of practical and producer focused workshops are being held next week from May 31 to June 3 and aim to improve cattle breeding management, particularly maximising heifer production.

A series of practical and producer focused workshops hosted by North West and Northern Tablelands Local Land Services in late May and early June, aims to improve cattle breeding management, particularly maximising heifer production.

The 'Better Heifers, Better Breeders, Better Join' workshops will be held at Glen Innes (Tuesday 31 May), Walcha (Wednesday 1 June), Tamworth (Thursday 2 June) and Moree (Friday, 3 June). All workshops will run from 9.30 am to 3pm.

Advertisement Ad

Local Land Services Livestock Officer Max Newsome said the practical one-day workshops will provide producers with advice and information to improve their cattle breeding program.

"Workshops will cover the latest in heifer management to ensure females are set up for longevity within their breeding herd," Mr Newsome said.

"How a heifer is set up for joining will impact her whole breeding future. With the continued strength of the heifer market, this is an opportunity that should be capitalised on to ensure a return on investment.

"The workshop will cover topics such as critical mating weights, joining intervals, natural versus artificial insemination programs, managing that second joining, as well as bull selection and genetics."

The workshops will feature guest presenter Jason Trompf as well as Local Land Services Livestock Officers.

Jason Trompf has spent a lifetime in the sheep and beef industries. Coming from Victoria, where he is involved in a self-replacing high productivity operation and a successful consultancy, Jason has both practical and industry experience.

Advertisement Ad

Mr Trompf said proactively managing your heifer replacements from the day they are born through to two and a half years of age with a calf at foot and back in calf again, is central to a productive, profitable, welfare-friendly and labour efficient beef operation.

"Setting and managing to critical live-weight targets is imperative to get heifers to join in the first cycle, along with genetic selection that enhances heifer fertility, calving ease and rebreed rates," he said.

"These workshops' content on targeted breeding, feeding and husbandry are the keys to turning maiden heifers into high return matrons for life."

Bookings are essential. Tickets cost $20 per person. Morning tea and lunch will be provided.

To book tickets:

Glen Innes: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/TP3LZ

Walcha: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/DDUOL

Tamworth: https://www.trybooking.com/BZOND