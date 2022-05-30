Merino ewes sold to $184 at Cooma

The auction of 2600 sheep at Cooma on Tuesday featured the dispersal of the Merino flock on account Rod Smith, Dry Plains.
Selling agent 'Chippy' Boller, Boller and Co, Cooma, described the yarding as 'very plain', with the odd pen of better conditioned sheep attracting the butchers.
Advertisement
"The sale was tight in places, but the dispersal sheep from Rod Smith sold very well," Mr Boller said.
"There was good interest from local restockers but they did have a price limit.
"Overall, I think it was a pretty good sale."
Of the 2600 sheep on offer, 800 were lambs and 1800 were grown sheep including the 1400 Cottage Park-blood November-shorn Merinos offered by Rod Smith.
Indicative sales of lambs included 83 first-cross ewe lambs, January-shorn and sold by R Johnson, Jindabyne, for $191 along with his pen of 62 unshorn Merino wethers sold for $116.
Cobbidah, Nimmitabel, sold 60 off-shears wethers for $120.
Sales of the dispersal sheep offered by Rod Smith included $121 for 110 unshorn Merino ewe lambs, $121 for 90 unshorn Merino wether lambs and $135 for 142 two and half year wethers.
His 163 two and half year November-shorn Merino ewes sold for $184 and his pen of 107 four and half year ewes sold for $135.
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.