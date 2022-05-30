The Land
Merino ewes sold to $184 at Cooma

By Stephen Burns
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:28am, first published May 30 2022 - 8:30pm
The sheep sale at Cooma on Tuesday featured the dispersal of 1400 November-shorn Cottage Park-blood Merinos on account Rod Smith, Dry Plains. Photo: File

The auction of 2600 sheep at Cooma on Tuesday featured the dispersal of the Merino flock on account Rod Smith, Dry Plains.

