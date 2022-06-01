YEOVAL-based mixed farmers have won grand champion pen of lambs in the 2022 Dubbo Show Prime Lamb Competition.
In all 80 pens of lambs were entered from producers across three states which were only assessed on the hoof this year, unlike previously where there was a hoof and hook component.
The competition was judged by Andrew Jackson of Thomas Foods International and Paul Besgrove of Hardwick Meat Company.
The overall champion pen was a team of White Suffolk lambs exhibited by the Haycock family, Yeoval, which received the Paul Sinclair Memorial Shield. They came from the heavy export class, 62 kilograms and over.
With an average liveweight of 71.3kg, the pen received 97.3 points from a possible 110, and was also the champion White Suffolk pen.
Most successful exhibitor went to the entrants of last year's grand champion pen on the hoof, the Mason family of Westwood Grazing Co, Spicers Creek, who entered three pens of Poll Dorset lambs in the competition.
The Mason family again had an enormous amount of success, nearly repeating their 2021 results roll but fell just short receiving the AJ Morris Memorial Shield for the overall reserve champion pen of lambs with their heavy export class, 62 kilograms and over, entry which had an average pen liveweight of 88.3kg and scored 95 points.
It also received the award for the heaviest pen of lambs and the Central West Regional Poll Dorset Association champion pen.
Westwood won reserve champion sucker lamb entry as they were out-classed by Cudal-based RB and JF Legge's Poll Dorset pen which took home the champion sucker lamb sash. It also received the Central West Regional Poll Dorset Association reserve champion pen.
Champion school entry went to a pen of Poll Dorset lambs with an average liveweight of 55.5kg exhibited by Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Dubbo, and reserve was Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, Tamworth with its White Suffolk entry, 57.8kg average liveweight. They scored 87.5 and 80.3 points, respectively.
Lake Cargelligo Central School received the school encouragement award.
Shanks Farms at Dubbo won champion local entry and the Dubbo stock and station agents, agents choice award. Kinellar stud, Canowindra won the prime lamb committee most outstanding pen of lambs, and KEMP Partners received the Toorahweenah Prime Lamb Marketing Group award for the highest scoring TPLMG pen of lambs.
The Peter Hyland Memorial Trophy for champion Dohne pen went to the Hyland family, Glenore, Geurie. Reserve was B and FC Gibbs.
John and Helen O'Dea won champion Coolalee pen with Garry Langley coming through with the reserve champion pen. Reserve White Suffolk pen went to Brian Rosh Lewis which won the trade class, under 52kg. Champion Dorper pen went to Nomuula Pastoral Trust, Moonbi. Howard Pastoral received both champion and reserve Border Leicester pen.
Champion pen of Merino lambs went to I, P and W Lambell and reserve was PED Bonham. Champion Australian Dormer pen was Cazna Park, reserve was Ellinbank. K and J Partnership Toongi, won champion Suffolk pen. Reserve was BN and HF Stanford.
