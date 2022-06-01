Born August 25, 1928, he was the eldest of two sons from George and Violet Quast and in 1957 he moved with his wife Moya to Crooble with their young family and the property Domang was established. The property was named after Don, Moya's father Oscar Uebergang, Moya and their children. Mr Quast had great pride in his children, Ann, Narelle, June, Greg and Wendy and the role they played in his life and work.