A grain handling facility with its own irrigation farm and five-bedroom homestead near Coleambally in the NSW Riverina is already well established in soybeans but its founder says maize could take it to the next level.
Graham Riverina Grain was the brainchild of Tom Graham, who started the business in 1998 to value-add locally-grown soybean crops for domestic and international markets.
By 2015, it was processing over 3000 tonnes of soybeans and later diversified into for-fee storage of grains for local producers and merchants.
Today, Mr Graham is ready to hand over the reins but sees an opportunity to diversify again into the processing of other grains, including maize.
The current grading equipment is capable of processing about 4t an hour, Mannes Agencies agent Anthony Mannes said but the purchaser could instantly increase production to 10-12t/hr by installing an unused Westrup FAU-1250 machine.
The facility has the right grading equipment and the ability to efficiently store and handle up to 3500 tonnes, he said.
Graham Riverina Grain previously held AQIS Export accreditation and maintains HACCP accreditation.
The facility has its own 122-hectare irrigated cropping property alongside.
The land is connected to the Coleambally Irrigation Co-Operative Limited gravity scheme via a FlumeGate outlet and drainage facilities but no permanent water entitlements are included.
About 72ha has a beds in bankless design and another 25ha of the heavy brown to grey clays/loams are laser levelled.
The current cereal crops are under a share-farming arrangement that expires after the 2022 harvest and are excluded from sale.
The entire operation - farm, home and facility - is available as a whole by private sale but Mr Mannes said the vendor was very flexible.
Mr Mannes said buyers could negotiate a walk-in, walk-out sale or choose items of plant that they wish to be included/excluded.
The vendor currently has approximately 500 tonnes of soybean on hand and ongoing interest in for-fee storage, both of which can be negotiated with interested parties.
The current site manager could also stay under new ownership.
Some of the improvements include six 500t flat-bottomed silos with electric unloading augers and air circulation.
Connected by a drive-over hopper are another nine 50t silos linked by Hutchinson Grain Pump infrastructure and there's a 20-metre drive-over weighbridge.
There's all sorts of other equipment, too, including demountable offices, grain graders, hoppers, silos, baggers, augers and conveyors, tractor, forklift and tools.
Mr Mannes said the lack of comparable sales meant it was difficult to predict how much Graham Riverina Grain would fetch but he said agents were "guiding the market to in excess of $2 million".
Contact Mr Mannes on 0447 002 601.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
