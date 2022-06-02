The Land
Firearms Act changes misses the target

By Simon Chamberlain
June 2 2022 - 2:00am
Firearms manufacturer Oceania Precisions managing director Jeff Bacon, Tamworth. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Amendments passed in State Parliament to The Nationals' Bill to amend the Category D Firearms Act are described by farmers and industry representatives as a frustrating miss that didn't go far enough.

