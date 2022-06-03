The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

New Australian Hereford yearling bull record from the AuctionsPlus Monthly Cattle Stud and Genetics sale.

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated June 3 2022 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Australian Hereford yearling bull record holder, Tobruk Southern Cross S15, which sold for $91,000 to Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA. Photo: Annie Pumpa

A new Australian Hereford yearling bull record has been set after South Australian producers, Days Whiteface, Bordertown, added a new sire to their battery from the AuctionsPlus Monthly Cattle Stud and Genetics sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.