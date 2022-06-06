Young farmers' conference looks at emerging ag

Mark Merrett is a young grower from Victorian with a passion for showcasing farm life on YouTube. He'll be sharing his story at Innovation Generation 2022. Picture: Supplied

This is branded content for Grain Growers.



Farming is about long-term vision, challenging the status quo and building towards a brighter future.

Now in its 15th year, the three-day conference for young farmers - Innovation Generation - is on a mission to help our next generation of farmers do just that.



On again in July, Innovation Generation gives young farmers, students, and agriculture professionals the chance to collaborate and learn alongside like-minded individuals.

Award-winning speakers, innovators, and industry professionals from across the sector will come together to reflect on this year's theme 'Emerging Ag': the latest and new approaches across all elements of farming.



Whether that's creative ways Aussie growers are connecting with the community or looking at innovative ways to create additional revenue streams on-farm, there is a great line-up of speakers ready to share new ideas and information that will help your journey in ag.

One of the speakers at Innovation Generation is Mark Merrett, a 24-year-old grower from western Victoria who will share his journey to becoming a viral farm vlogger and emerging influencer.



Since starting out, Mark has uploaded nearly 150 YouTube vlogs and has also branched out to TikTok.

Featuring spectacular drone shots and detailed commentary, Mark's farm vlogs are designed to show the day-to-day of running a farming operation in Victoria.

"Promoting Aussie agriculture is so important because everyone plays a role in keeping our businesses thriving," said Mark

"I wanted to showcase the best of agriculture, and I also wanted to create a resource for other growers. Our farming process here is quite unique because we crop on sandy soils.



"The process we go through to improve the land and make it more productive, such as clay spreading, is interesting to other growers. I've found through feedback that our uniquities here are interesting to both growers and those outside of ag."

Innovation Generation features a program tailored for young farmers. Picture: Supplied

In addition to educational sessions run by industry leaders, Innovation Generation attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to attend off-site tours as part of the conference.



You could visit the Batch Brewing Co in Sydney's Inner West, an Australian craft brewery with a focus on unique, handcrafted, small batch beers with deep connection to grains.



FMC will also be hosting a tour of their herbicide, insecticide, and fungicide manufacturing facility on the Central Coast, for those wanting to learn about the formulation and packaging process, logistics and the wider supply chain.

Or, you may be excited for the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre's hands-on workshop, where participants will mix bread dough, sample some steamed noodles, and learn about the science of baking. The choice is yours.

Innovation Generation is an affordable conference with a program tailored for young farmers. It is a great chance to come together and build personal networks in the sector and explore what is happening in Australian agriculture.