The Land
Weather impacted weaners sell in a strong market

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 5 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:30am
Angus steers weighing between 350 to 400 kilograms sold for an average of 543.2 cents a kilogram to top the Elders' Dorrigo Weaner and store sale on Friday at $2299 a head.

Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

