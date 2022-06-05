Angus steers weighing between 350 to 400 kilograms sold for an average of 543.2 cents a kilogram to top the Elders' Dorrigo Weaner and store sale on Friday at $2299 a head.
A total of 647 weaners and store cattle averaged $6.32 a kilogram for an average price of $1715. A small number of 11 cows averaged $2550.
Advertisement
Elders Dorrigo's John Carey said the wet and cold weather had impacted the presentation of the cattle offered, but demand and prices were strong. Mr Carey said the sale had been planned to be held in mid-May, but wet weather had forced a postponement.
"Weaner steers sold at prices of up to 760.2 cents/kg and heifers made between 650 to 700c/kg," he said.
Cody Scott and Jake Rusten represented TopX Goondiwindi, and on the day, they bought about half of the yarding at Dorrigo.
Mr Scott said the cattle they bought on behalf of clients would go onto already well-established oat crops to be grown out to heavy trade weights.
He said 10 to 15mm of rain had fallen in the west of southern Queensland on Friday, and this had helped support their decision making during the ringside bidding.
Five Angus steers, account A Jarrett, averaging 326kg, made 666.2c/kg to return the vendor an average of $2297. TopX Goondiwindi bought the steers.
Kingaroy Pastoral Company, Dorrigo sold a pen of 22 Angus steers averaging 308kg to return 720c/kg and another pen of 26 steers averaging 271kg made 744c/kg. A third pen of 14 Kingaroy pastoral Company steers averaging 307kg sold for 732c/kg. A fourth pen offered by Kingaroy Pastoral of lighter steers averaging 257kg made 738.2c/kg.
TopX, Goondiwindi, bought all four pens of Kingaroy Pastoral Co steers.
Trevor and Neal Atkins, Dorrigo sold a pen of 16 steers that averaged 260kg and returned 750.2c/kg and another pen of 15, averaging 235kg for a return of 760.2c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.