Fine and superfine Merino wool in demand

By Elders Wool
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:27am, first published 4:00am
KEEN SUPPORT: Good style fine and superfine Merino types are still attracting keen support from buyers with European connections, or a European final destination in mind.

Another week of little change in the Australian wool market again last week saw prices a smidge lower in local currency terms, and just slightly dearer in USD terms.

