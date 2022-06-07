Red Island Beef's herd dispersal continued on Friday, June 3, offering 96 Angus cows and Booroomooka blood calves averaging $3900 a head.
The cows were aged between four and 10 years, while the calves aged between two to eight weeks old were offered on Auctions Plus.
The herd dispersal is the result of the listing of the Kingstown district property Stony Batter and the sale of Arabanoo at Myall Creek near Bingara.
Mitchell Swain of McCulloch Agencies said Nutrien Ag Solutions Leongatha, Victoria bought the entire line of 96 cows and calves and the cattle were being trucked on Tuesday morning, heading for their new home.
Mr Swain said both the vendor and buyer were pleased with the sale result.
"The agents acting for the buyers showed keen interest in the line and made a number of inquiries in the lead up to the auction," he said.
Red Island Beef will offer four more sales in July as the herd dispersal continues.
In the first week, 250 cows and calves, similar in description to those sold on Friday will be offered on Auctions Plus.
Week two will see 550 PTIC cows and calves auctioned and then in the next sale, 200 yearling heifers will go on the box.
The last draft auctioned online in week four of July, will be 200 weaner Red Island Beef heifers, Mr Swain said.
Selling agents were McCulloch Agencies with the online interface provided by Auctions Plus.
