The Land
Home/Markets

$3900 average for Red Island Beef Angus cows and calves

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Red Island Beef Angus cows and calves that averaged $3900 and were bought as one line by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Leongatha, Victoria.

Red Island Beef's herd dispersal continued on Friday, June 3, offering 96 Angus cows and Booroomooka blood calves averaging $3900 a head.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.