The Land

NSW Farmers conference for 2022

June 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With a state election around the corner in March 2023, the 2022 NSW Farmers conference is particularly important.

NSW Farmers members are reminded to put July 19 - 21 in their diaries to attend the 2022 NSW Farmers Annual Conference, the premier policy-making opportunity for NSW agriculture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.