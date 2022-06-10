The two councils were amalgamated in 1980, and the Gunnedah Saleyards became the domain of the Gunnedah Shire Council. It continued to break records, with cattle yardings of 5102 on March 15, 2002, and then 5335 on December 8, 2009. The record sheep yarding was 27,360 on April 23, 1968. Prices for cattle hit a record high of $1044.08 per head in June 2015 - an average of 259.5c per kilogram. Prices continued to climb, breaking records following the recent drought, topping 490c/kilogram in 2021.