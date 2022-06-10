The small community of Emerald Hill, west of Gunnedah had at least 200 reasons to celebrate recently with the local branch of the Country Women's Association and the Emerald Hill Community Hall each clocking up their centenary.
In April 1922 the Emerald Hill community opened its doors with the support of the Emerald Hill Community Hall. A month or two later the Emerald Hill CWA was formed, inspired by the need to improve the lives of women in the small community.
The Hall has been the foundation stone of these two strong community advocates for the Emerald Hill community, driven by hard workers and the need for greater advocacy.
Progress Association chair, Scott McCalman, officiated the proceedings with CWA president Maxine MacDonald and the CWA members for hosting the event.
Four new life members of the Emerald Hill CWA were honoured and recognised for their decades of service to the CWA, their support for younger members of the group and the Progress Association. Those honoured included,new life members Betty Herbert, Corrie Carter, Norma McDonald and Lorna Thompson.
More than 230 guests attended the event, enjoying six spit-roasted lambs that were raised just a short distance from the hall by the Witts family, Pilatus, Emerald Hill.
