Emerald Hill's centenary celebrations for the CWA branch and Progress Association.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 11 2022 - 1:37am, first published June 10 2022 - 11:00pm
The small community of Emerald Hill, west of Gunnedah had at least 200 reasons to celebrate recently with the local branch of the Country Women's Association and the Emerald Hill Progress Association each clocking up their centenary.

