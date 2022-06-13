The Land
AgShows NSW elects Southern Highland's Peter Gooch as new president

June 13 2022 - 4:00am
Peter Gooch of Kangaroo Valley is the new president of AgShows NSW.

AgShows NSW has welcomed its newest president in Peter Gooch of Kangaroo Valley in the southern highlands, and announced the appointment of a new vice president in Jody Nelson-Gleeson of Camden Haven on the mid north coast joining continuing vice president Jill Chapman of Hay in western NSW.

