Barley a late winter sowing option

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
June 13 2022 - 8:00pm
Barley as a late sown winter crop might be a better option for farmers hindered by wet paddocks, NSW Department of Primary Industries crop physiologist Dr Felicity Harris has said.

