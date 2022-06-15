The Land

NSW Farmers: Biosecurity: the time to act is now

June 15 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian agricultural exports have accrued enviable status worldwide, and beef is our most successful export.

Biosecurity has always been a key priority for agriculture. Now, with foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD) in nearby Indonesia, it is impossible to look past biosecurity as one of our major concerns.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.