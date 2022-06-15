The Land
Peter Westblade scholarship recipients for 2022

Stephen Burns
June 15 2022 - 1:00am
The 2022 Peter Westblade scholars William Lyon, Boomey, Baylee Stapleton, Jerilderie, and Mitchell Rubie, Forbes. Photo: supplied

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Peter Westblade Scholarship, past winners and Merino industry leaders attended a celebratory ball where the 2022 Peter Westblade scholars were announced.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

