The Land
Home/Agribusiness

NSW mouse plague spurs joint approach for management

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSIRO lead scientist Dr Peter Brown tracking mouse on a wheat field in NSW. Picture: CSIRO

For Tracy Blackburn, seeing a flood of mice swarming around the grains silo last year or having others drop on her head while cleaning up the stench of dead ones was a hellish experience.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.