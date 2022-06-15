Man dies after being struck by falling tree on property south of Wagga

A MAN has died following an incident at a property south of Wagga on Wednesday afternoon.
About 12.40pm, emergency services were called and attended a property on Boiling Down Road at Gregadoo following reports a man had been injured by a falling tree.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the man was struck by the falling tree and became unconscious.
He was unable to be revived.
Paramedics and police were on the scene until well into the afternoon.
Police said the man has not been formally identified at this stage.
A brief will be prepared with the information for the coroner.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
