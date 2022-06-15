The Land

Ayliff takes out cotton young achiever win

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
June 15 2022
Adama Chris Lehmann Trust Young Achiever 2021 winner Emma Ayliff, Griffith with Deb Lehmann.

The Adama Chris Lehmann Trust Young Cotton Achiever of the Year winner Emma Ayliffe is an experienced cotton agronomist who recently started her own consulting business, Summit Ag Services.

