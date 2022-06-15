The Land

Liverpool Plains cotton pick resumes at Willow Tree

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 16 2022 - 12:54am, first published June 15 2022 - 11:42pm
Cotton picking on the McDonald Creek district property Berwicks on the Liverpool Plains. Photo: Geoff Barwick

The cotton picker has been rolling out the bales on the Liverpool Plains, and James Arnott, manager of McDonald's Creek district property Berwicks, is pleased to be halfway through his 250 hectares of cotton.

