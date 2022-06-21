The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Free

The Land Northern Beef Week day one photos

By Andy Saunders
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beef studs across the Walcha and Armidale regions opened their gates on Tuesday for the first day of The Land's Northern Beef Week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.