The Land
Manning Valley glory, Machin family's Eaglehawk, fetched $4m as a retirement property

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:32am, first published 5:48am
Sold: Thousands of acres of retirement

A business couple from Pembula on NSW's south coast have snapped up Wendy Machin's spectacular grazing property nestled amongst national parks at the top of the Manning Valley.

