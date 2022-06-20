The 2022 New England Vocational Student of the Year was Emma Pearson, announced at a ceremony in Tamworth on Friday.
As a school student, she completed a Certificate II in Agriculture as a TVET (TAFE-delivered Vocational Education and Training) and recently completed a Certificate IV in Wool Classing with TAFE NSW. Growing up on a family sheep and cattle property,
Advertisement
Ms Pearson is now employed by Barlow Park at Boorolong, west of Guyra.
She has developed a passion for agriculture with a strong interest in livestock, wool production, and training working dogs.
She said she had experienced the hardship faced by people who work in the industry with the impact of drought, fires, floods, drops in markets and sick stock.
From these experiences, she has gained a sense of community spirit and witnessed people helping each other in tough times.
Ms Pearson desires to stand up and encourage young women into the agricultural sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.