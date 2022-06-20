The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats
Analysis

Steady wool orders keep Merino market firm

By Elders Wool
June 20 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGHER PRICE: For the week the Australian market closed 30c higher overall, with Merino fleece types up by 60c or more.

A currency driven outcome saw the Australian wool market decline in USD terms, but rise strongly in local currency terms.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.