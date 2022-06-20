The Land
NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial entries open for 2023

Updated June 21 2022 - 12:02pm, first published June 20 2022 - 11:00am
The NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial is in its fourteenth year.

Entries are open for the 2023 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial and beef producers are scouring the paddocks to select the best animals to chase the $20,000 prize pool on offer.

