Entries are open for the 2023 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial and beef producers are scouring the paddocks to select the best animals to chase the $20,000 prize pool on offer.
The trial now in its 14th year has become a staple of beef producers, chasing performance data and desire to constantly improve what they are doing on farm to produce better beef for the processing sector.
Trial coordinator Brett Tindal, Wagga Wagga, said the amount of interest this year had been great so far with a lot of interest from new vendors that have been sitting on the sidelines watching for some years that are now keen to get involved, and others simply chasing the data it provides.
"The data and feedback is the draw card to our trial, with many producers entering for this reason and the competition is the by product," he said.
Mr Tindal said through some discussion and feedback this year the trial will see a slight change in carcase weight specifications as the only change to the trial this year.
The broad specifications will change from 330 to 420 kilograms hot standard carcase weight (HSCW) with an optimum specification of 370-400kg, and will now come down to 300-400kg with an optimum spec of 330-380kg.
Mr Tindal said the slight change was to fall in line with the loss of carcase weight due to moving to a HGP free trial two years ago and this change will bring the specifications into line.
He said, the other big focus this year was on the National Vendor Declaration (NVD) and National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) process in the trial, with many producers still failing to be able to comply with the standard process of filling in NVDs and supplying correct NLIS or cattle from correct Property Identification Codes (PIC).
"There has been some producers severally affected in the trial over the years, by not following the correct procedures and as a committee we need to focus our energy on improving this area."
Mr Tindal said it was on the producers to understand these fundamental processes, as it is a costly exercise for the feedlot staff to continually follow up to get the correct data.
Teys Australia general manager of feedlots, Grant Garey, Brisbane, Qld, reiterated the point saying that what is happening right on our door step with our neighbours, it has never been more important to understand lifetime traceability.
Cattle will be transported free of charge from centrally located saleyards and routes will be devised once entries close
Entries are open until Sunday July 17, and all cattle will be transported to the feedlot on Tuesday August 23 for induction.
You can enter at www.theland.com.au/beef/beefspectacular/ or contact Brett Tindal on 0408 626 955, brett.tindal@austcommunitymedia.com.au
