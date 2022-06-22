Beef studs across the Tamworth region opened their gates on Wednesday for the second day of The Land's Northern Beef Week.
Today featured 18 studs across the New England during day two, including; 3R Livestock (Hereford and Angus), Loomberah, Bluestone Beef (black composites), Blackville, Booragul (Angus), Piallaway, Bungalla (Shorthorns), Manilla, Cascade (Poll Herefords and Angus), Currabubula, Harlees (Limousin), Loomberah, Hardigreen Park (Santa Gertrudis), Wallabadah, Haras (Simmental), Manilla, Heart (Angus), Timbumburi, King Creek (Limousins), Currabubula, Killain (Angus), Tamworth, Mala-Daki (Simmentals), Tamworth, Nagol Park (Shorthorns), Tamworth, Omega 3 (Red Poll), Pine Ridge, Swanvale (Herefords), Winton, XL Beef (Angus), Dungowan, Warragundi (Herefords), Currabubula, and Caloona (Charolais), Loomberah.
About 33 studs representing 11 breeds will be displayed over the next five days until June 25 from breeders throughout northern New South Wales.
The annual event's return is highly anticipated after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Stud breeders who opened their gates for the day were delighted with interest shown in the cattle on display.
Heart Angus principal Chris Paterson said there was plenty of interest in his herd with the first calves of the record priced $110,000 Millah Murrah Rolls Royce R275 due on the ground in July.
Tomorrow will have six studs showcasing their breeding programs. It will include; Bowen (Angus and Poll Herefords), Barraba, Merawah (Poll Herefords), Boggabilla, Mountain Valley (Angus and Poll Herefords), Coolatai, Younger (Herefords), Inverell, The Cottage (Poll Herefords), Cobbadah, and Tycolah (Poll Herefords), Cobbadah.
