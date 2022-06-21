One-stop shop for farm gear

Coopers Farm Gear is a proudly Australian company that is now entering its fourth full year of business.
Commencing in the drought, and through continuing support from the farming community, word of mouth and a strong social media, text and email profile, it has grown to be one of Australia's leading independent agribusinesses.
The business has two regional depots and stores servicing the areas of the mid north coast NSW and more recently, with a new base at Delungra in Northern NSW, can also service the south east Queensland and Northern Territory areas.
Coopers Farm Gear is a one-stop shop for all bulk on-farm consumables and stockfeed.
They have grown their range of animal health products which has proved a perfect add-on to the rest of their extensive range.
They also supply electric fence equipment, fertiliser in bulk, hay packaging product, baling twine, netwrap and silage film.
Bulk stockfeed from the Coprice Flexiblends Range is a top seller, woth specific products targeting individual on farm programs and sub-blends.
NSW regions are experiencing a period of growth with an abundance of green feed everywhere, but with grain prices headed north and the drought still in the farmers' minds, it makes good business to have something in the silo.
Cold and wet conditions are hitting hard in most areas and a lot of famers are thinking about supplementary feeding of sheep and cattle, in order to get the best bang for their buck with those lambs and calves.
Coopers Farm Gear has everything for you to get through the winter in profit.
"Our growth over the last few years has been encouraging and we pride ourselves on making sure the farmer gets what the farmer wants and needs," a company spokesperson said.
In almost all cases they use local transport companies to get the product to the farmer and in the current environment are happy to provide access to their trusted partners at DelayPay and AgPay to provide harvest loans.
Coopers Farm Gear's motto is 'helping farmers buy better.'
